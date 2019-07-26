1 sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Halifax

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Halifax on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of a man shot in the 7100 block of Scot Street at 5:35 p.m.

READ MORE: Halifax RCMP investigating after collision leaves man seriously injured

Multiple officers responded to the scene, where they located an adult man with life-threatening injuries.

From the corner of Joseph Howe Drive and Scot Street, Halifax Regional Police officers were taking photos and investigating a vehicle farther down the road, while other units were canvassing the area.

Police have cordoned off multiple blocks around the scene and they say the area will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic for an extended period of time.

WATCH: Truro hospital under lockdown twice this week

They’re asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact police at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.