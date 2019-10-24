Menu

Crime

Triston Reece homicide added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 9:46 am
Triston Reece, 19, was a well-known football player who competed on Citadel High School's team.
Triston Reece, 19, was a well-known football player who competed on Citadel High School's team. Football Nova Scotia/Facebook page

A reward of up to $150,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of a well-known Halifax football player.

Triston Reece, 19, was shot in the 7100 block of Scot Street in Halifax on July 26.

He was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Reece was a football player in Halifax who competed and played for Football Nova Scotia and Citadel High School.

His homicide was the first of the year in Halifax.

Investigators believe there are people with information about the homicide that could lead to an arrest who have not yet come forward.

“I urge anyone with information about Triston’s death — no matter how small it may seem — to come forward,” Mark Furey, attorney general and minister of justice, said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program at 1-888-710-9090.

They are also asked to contact either Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

