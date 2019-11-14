Alicia Keys returning to host 2020 Grammys

Send this page to someone via email

Alicia Keys is returning to host the 2020 Grammy Awards next year.

The A Woman’s Worth singer, who hosted the awards show for the first time in 2019, announced on Thursday that she will return for the 62nd annual Grammys in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020.

“At first I did think last year was a one-time thing but when the opportunity came back around there was no question about returning as host of the Grammy Awards,” Keys said.

“Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music,” Keys, who has won 15 Grammy Awards, added.

Keys posted a video to her social media accounts showing herself competing with her old self from last year.

In the video, the singer’s past self asks her what she’s going to do this year to top her hosting duties from the 2019 Grammys.

“When you’re about to host the 2020 GRAMMYs and your only competition is yourself!” she captioned the video.

Them: You can only host the GRAMMYs once ​​Me: https://t.co/69Ha1ntcSh — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 14, 2019

The nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards will be announced on Nov. 20.

