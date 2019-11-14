2019 CMA Award winners: Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves win big

Send this page to someone via email

Some of the biggest names in country music attended the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards (CMA Awards) in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday night and highlighted the women of country music.

The show kicked off with a performance featuring female country acts across generations, included three female hosts and had Maren Morris as its top nominee.

Carrie Underwood hosted the 2019 CMA Awards alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

READ MORE: CMA Awards 2019: Jennifer Nettles’ red-carpet outfit demands ‘Equal Play’

Morris, who is pregnant, also marked the big night for female country acts by taking home Album of the Year for GIRL. The award also went to her producer busbee, who died in September at age 43 from brain cancer.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would be really remiss if I didn’t mention a huge facet of why this album sounds the way it does, and we miss him so dearly. He texted me the morning that we got the nomination for Album of the Year this year, and we were so excited, and that’s our friend busbee,” a teary-eyed Morris said onstage.

She continued: “His wife Jess is here tonight, and she looks so beautiful. Thank you for sharing your husband with us once a month, and my heart just goes out to you and your beautiful daughters. I hope when they listen to this record or any of the songs that he made that made us all better, they know how amazing their father was.”

Morris performed her hit song GIRL, touching her belly as she hit a high note at the end of her performance.

Story continues below advertisement

Kris Kristofferson was also honoured with a performance featuring Sheryl Crow, Dierks Bentley, John Osborne and Chris Janson. Other performers included Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Lady Antebellum with Halsey.

READ MORE: CMA Awards 2019: The best and worst looks from country music’s red carpet

Kacey Musgraves, who won four Grammys this year, received nods for Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year for Rainbow.

“The female creative spirit, the female energy is really needed right now, it’s really important, and I feel like it’s something that Earth needs. So whether it’s me that’s up here or any of the other women in this category, I just think that it’s a beautiful thing and I’m very appreciative,” Musgraves said.

But in the final moments, Garth Brooks won Entertainer of the Year over Underwood, who many had hoped would be the first female to win the award since 2011.

During his acceptance speech, Brooks highlighted the female acts in country music.

“If they gave this award for this show tonight, I’d have to give it to Reba McEntire’s performance,” Brooks said, while also praising Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs, who won two honours.

Story continues below advertisement

The last woman to win Entertainer of the Year was Taylor Swift, and Underwood was this year’s sole female nominee.

READ MORE: Reba McEntire splits from boyfriend Anthony ‘Skeeter’ Lasuzzo

Check out the full list of nominees and winners from the 2019 CMA Awards.

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Carrie Underwood

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Music Event of the Year

All My Favorite People — Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne

Brand New Man — Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)

Dive Bar — Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton

Old Town Road (Remix) — Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

What Happens in a Small Town — Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty — Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay — Dan + Shay

Desperate Man — Eric Church

Girl — Maren Morris

Single of the Year

Burning Man — Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

GIRL — Maren Morris

God’s Country — Blake Shelton

Millionaire — Chris Stapleton

Speechless — Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

Beautiful Crazy — Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford

GIRL — Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin

God’s Country — Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy

Rainbow — Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

Tequila — Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Mac McAnally, guitar

Ilya Toshinsky, banjo/guitar

Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year

Burning Man — Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

GIRL — Maren Morris

God’s Country — Blake Shelton

Rainbow — Kacey Musgraves

Some of It — Eric Church

— With files from the Associated Press

Story continues below advertisement