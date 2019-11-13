‘Days of our Lives’ cast reportedly released from contracts

The entire cast Days of our Lives has reportedly been released from their contracts.
The long-running soap opera will go on an “indefinite hiatus” at the end of November after laying off its entire staff, according to Variety.
The outlet also reports that Days of our Lives has shot enough episodes to last through the end of Season 55, the current broadcast season.
According to Deadline, Days of our Lives is in negotiations for Season 56.
If the show is renewed for Season 56, all the actors will have to renegotiate new contracts.
Chandler Massey, who plays Will Horton, took to Twitter following the news to let fans know that the show isn’t going off air.
“We’re not being cancelled,” he tweeted. “We are pausing production because we are so far ahead of schedule (and it saves us $). Days will still air during the entire hiatus, so you won’t miss anything!”
Many fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the news of the hiatus.
Days of our Lives began airing in November 1965.
Global News has reached out to NBC for comment.
