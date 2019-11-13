‘Days of our Lives’ cast reportedly released from contracts

Send this page to someone via email

The entire cast Days of our Lives has reportedly been released from their contracts.

The long-running soap opera will go on an “indefinite hiatus” at the end of November after laying off its entire staff, according to Variety.

The outlet also reports that Days of our Lives has shot enough episodes to last through the end of Season 55, the current broadcast season.

READ MORE: John Clarke dead: ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor dies at 88

According to Deadline, Days of our Lives is in negotiations for Season 56.

If the show is renewed for Season 56, all the actors will have to renegotiate new contracts.

Chandler Massey, who plays Will Horton, took to Twitter following the news to let fans know that the show isn’t going off air.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re not being cancelled,” he tweeted. “We are pausing production because we are so far ahead of schedule (and it saves us $). Days will still air during the entire hiatus, so you won’t miss anything!”

We’re not being cancelled. We are pausing production because we are so far ahead of schedule (and it saves us $). Days will still air during the entire hiatus, so you won’t miss anything! — Chandler Massey (@ChandlerMassey) November 12, 2019

READ MORE: Frank Parker, patriarch on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ dead at 79

Many fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the news of the hiatus.

This Days of our Lives news has got me wondering… where is Doctor Drake Ramoray now? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5bygijNTpU — Alexis Thompson (@lex_XO94) November 12, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Fans: Days Of Our Lives True Fans: Days — Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) November 13, 2019

@daysofourlives Sending so much love out to the wonderful people at Days of our Lives behind and in front of the cameras. Such a fantastic and talented group of people. #sendinggoodvibes ❤️❤️❤️ — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) November 12, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Of course I feel awful for the cast of Days Of Our Lives all losing their jobs. That really does suck, and I hope they find new gigs soon. But I can't stop imagining the moment they found out, and the awkwardly long, silent stare as they faded to black. — Neil Hedley (@neilhedley) November 13, 2019

Because I've gotten texts… Days of Our Lives shoots 8 months in advance (which is insane, but I guess saved money at one point). The show was renewed in 2019 through September 2020, which means it makes no sense to keep filming content that hasn't been guaranteed to air. https://t.co/vNFRbyaNSe — Ira Madison III (@ira) November 12, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

my moms about to feel the pain i felt when one direction dissapeared now that days of our lives is going on an "indefinite hiatus" keep telling yourself that mom — Maureen (@maurmean) November 13, 2019

What streaming service is going to get the Days of Our Lives back catalog? I'd pay $4.99 a month just to watch 1995 to 2000. — mick (@swasko) November 13, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Days of our Lives began airing in November 1965.

Global News has reached out to NBC for comment.