Entertainment
September 27, 2018 12:28 pm

Frank Parker, patriarch on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ dead at 79

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

Actor Frank Parker attends the Days Of Our Lives' 50th Anniversary Celebration at Hollywood Palladium on Nov. 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our lives
A A

Frank Parker, a patriarch on Days of Our Lives, has died at the age of 79.

Parker — best known for playing the role of Grandpa Shawn Brady on the soap opera— died on Sept. 16 in Vacaville, Calif.

He passed away due to complications of Parkinson’s disease and dementia, according to The Reporter.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Alison Sweeney, ‘Days of Our Lives’ star, granted restraining order for ‘obsessed’ fan

Parker played the recurring character on Days of Our Lives for 25 years, from 1983 until he retired in 2008.

His character died when he gave up his oxygen mask to save his son during an airplane hijacking.

He also had smaller roles on General Hospital, The Young and the Restless and Never Too Young.

READ MORE: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ star Joseph Mascolo dead at 87

Fellow actors from Days of Our Lives and fans of Parker expressed their condolences once news of his passing spread.

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother’ finale: Season 20 winner crowned

In his obituary, Parker was described as someone who “touched many lives and was loved by everyone.”

“He could light up a room with his singing voice and was known to burst into song at any moment,” his family wrote. “He was a ham and loved the spotlight. Above all, he was the most supportive, generous, kind man and father. Frank loved his family.”

Parker is survived by his wife, Mary, and daughters, Danielle Buckles and Lindsay Parker.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Days of Our Lives
days of our lives cast
days of our lives frank parker
days of our lives global
frank parker
frank parker days of our lives
frank parker dead
frank parker dies

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News