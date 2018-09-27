Frank Parker, patriarch on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ dead at 79

Frank Parker, a patriarch on Days of Our Lives, has died at the age of 79.

Parker — best known for playing the role of Grandpa Shawn Brady on the soap opera— died on Sept. 16 in Vacaville, Calif.

He passed away due to complications of Parkinson’s disease and dementia, according to The Reporter.

READ MORE: Alison Sweeney, ‘Days of Our Lives’ star, granted restraining order for ‘obsessed’ fan

Parker played the recurring character on Days of Our Lives for 25 years, from 1983 until he retired in 2008.

His character died when he gave up his oxygen mask to save his son during an airplane hijacking.

He also had smaller roles on General Hospital, The Young and the Restless and Never Too Young.

READ MORE: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ star Joseph Mascolo dead at 87

Fellow actors from Days of Our Lives and fans of Parker expressed their condolences once news of his passing spread.

Rest In Peace Frank Parker Good man Good actor. Best TV pop in law So full of Blarney and Joy! Much love on your Journey. #days nbcdays https://t.co/bllJGgIHzL — Stephen Nichols (@officialnichols) September 26, 2018

Rest in Peace to Frank Parker who Portrayed the Role of Grandpa Shawn Brady. The Days Viewers will be Forever Thankful for his Work on #Days My Condolences and Love go out to his Family, His Friends & Those who Knew Him. https://t.co/xeMav4UILv — Becca C (@SalemSweetie12) September 26, 2018

I loved working with Frank Parker. What a good man and a terrific actor. RIP ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) September 26, 2018

"He had a generous heart, a heart full of love." In memory of Frank Parker, here is the heartbreaking speech delivered by Bo at Shawn's funeral in Feb 2008. A beautiful reflection on the tapestry that was their father/son relationship. #RIPFrank💔@peterreckell #ShawnBrady #Days pic.twitter.com/wvxW0IU0cq — Angie💫 (@marino_angie) September 26, 2018

Our hearts go out to the friends and family of Frank Parker, our dear Shawn Brady. — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 26, 2018

#Days RIP Frank Parker "Pop" will be forever missed in Salem. Here's a scene from 1989 with Ma, Pa, Steve and Kayla. I miss this family @officialnichols @marybeth_evans1 #Bradyfamily pic.twitter.com/mzsuDt7mYD — Steve&KaylaFans (@SteveKaylaGroup) September 25, 2018

God’s Speed, sweet Frank. As your soul makes its way to a better place, may the wind be always at your back and may the road come up to meet you! #FrankParker #RIP — Charles Shaughnessy (@C_Shaughnessy) September 26, 2018

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother’ finale: Season 20 winner crowned

In his obituary, Parker was described as someone who “touched many lives and was loved by everyone.”

“He could light up a room with his singing voice and was known to burst into song at any moment,” his family wrote. “He was a ham and loved the spotlight. Above all, he was the most supportive, generous, kind man and father. Frank loved his family.”

Parker is survived by his wife, Mary, and daughters, Danielle Buckles and Lindsay Parker.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/PT on Global.