Frank Parker, patriarch on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ dead at 79

Frank Parker, a patriarch on Days of Our Lives, has died at the age of 79.
Parker — best known for playing the role of Grandpa Shawn Brady on the soap opera— died on Sept. 16 in Vacaville, Calif.
He passed away due to complications of Parkinson’s disease and dementia, according to The Reporter.
Parker played the recurring character on Days of Our Lives for 25 years, from 1983 until he retired in 2008.
His character died when he gave up his oxygen mask to save his son during an airplane hijacking.
He also had smaller roles on General Hospital, The Young and the Restless and Never Too Young.
Fellow actors from Days of Our Lives and fans of Parker expressed their condolences once news of his passing spread.
In his obituary, Parker was described as someone who “touched many lives and was loved by everyone.”
“He could light up a room with his singing voice and was known to burst into song at any moment,” his family wrote. “He was a ham and loved the spotlight. Above all, he was the most supportive, generous, kind man and father. Frank loved his family.”
Parker is survived by his wife, Mary, and daughters, Danielle Buckles and Lindsay Parker.
Days of our Lives airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/PT on Global.
