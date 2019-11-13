Menu

Crime

Arrests made after gun fired in northeast Edmonton: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 7:34 pm
Updated November 13, 2019 7:46 pm
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle.
Police said several people were arrested after a gun was fired in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday.

According to police, the gun was fired in the area of 118 Avenue and 50 Street but nobody was injured. They did not say how many shots were fired but noted that “a vehicle with several occupants was witnessed leaving the scene.”

The Edmonton Police Service’s Tactical Section was able to pull over the vehicle and make the arrests. Police did not specify how many people were arrested.

A police spokesperson said officers found a gun in the vehicle that was pulled over.

