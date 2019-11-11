Man in hospital with serious injuries after alleged Edmonton shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries “that appear to be inflicted by a firearm” after a reported assault Monday afternoon, Edmonton police said.

Officers responded to a reported assault in the area of 88 Street and 128 Avenue at around 2:40 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital.

Police continue to investigate.

This alleged assault does not appear to be related to another assault reported later Monday in the area of 72 Street and 149 Avenue.

