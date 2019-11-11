Menu

Crime

Man in hospital with serious injuries after alleged Edmonton shooting

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 9:07 pm
Updated November 11, 2019 9:09 pm
Police continue to investigate.
Police continue to investigate. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries “that appear to be inflicted by a firearm” after a reported assault Monday afternoon, Edmonton police said.

Officers responded to a reported assault in the area of 88 Street and 128 Avenue at around 2:40 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital.

Police continue to investigate.

This alleged assault does not appear to be related to another assault reported later Monday in the area of 72 Street and 149 Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton shooting
