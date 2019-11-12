Firefighters, paramedics on scene of suspected carbon monoxide incident in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Several firefighters and paramedics are at an apartment building just off St. Margaret’s Bay Road for a suspected carbon monoxide incident.

Halifax Fire and Emergency has asked everyone to leave the multi-unit apartment building on Birches Drive while they investigate.

Firefighters and paramedics are at an apartment building just off St. Margaret's Bay Road this evening for a suspected carbon monoxide incident. @Jeremy_Keefe is at the scene. We'll have more tonight on Global News at 6. pic.twitter.com/xWajQuoUFZ — Global Halifax (@globalhalifax) November 12, 2019

The building is just off the Armdale Rotary.

Halifax Transit buses have been moved in to provide shelter. Emergency Health Services is assessing people for possible exposure to the deadly gas.

It’s believed a carbon monoxide detector raised the alarm.

Few other details have been released.

More to come.