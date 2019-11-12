Firefighters, paramedics on scene of suspected carbon monoxide incident in Halifax

Several firefighters and paramedics are at an apartment building just off St. Margaret’s Bay Road for a suspected carbon monoxide incident.
Halifax Fire and Emergency has asked everyone to leave the multi-unit apartment building on Birches Drive while they investigate.
The building is just off the Armdale Rotary.
Halifax Transit buses have been moved in to provide shelter. Emergency Health Services is assessing people for possible exposure to the deadly gas.
It’s believed a carbon monoxide detector raised the alarm.
Few other details have been released.
More to come.
