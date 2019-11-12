Menu

Canada

Firefighters, paramedics on scene of suspected carbon monoxide incident in Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 4:55 pm
Halifax Fire
Halifax fire crews and paramedics respond to a suspected carbon monoxide incident on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. . Jeremy Keefe/Global News

Several firefighters and paramedics are at an apartment building just off St. Margaret’s Bay Road for a suspected carbon monoxide incident.

Halifax Fire and Emergency has asked everyone to leave the multi-unit apartment building on Birches Drive while they investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

The building is just off the Armdale Rotary.

Halifax Transit buses have been moved in to provide shelter. Emergency Health Services is assessing people for possible exposure to the deadly gas.

It’s believed a carbon monoxide detector raised the alarm.

READ MORE: CN rail building in Halifax a total loss, cause of fire under investigation

Few other details have been released.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHalifaxFirefightersParamedicsHalifax Fire and EmergencySt. Margaret's Bay RoadArmdale RotaryBirches Drive
