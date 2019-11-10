CN rail building in Halifax a total loss, cause of fire under investigation

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency say the remains of an abandoned building at a CN Railyard has now been turned over to officials with the company.
Officials with the municipal fire department believe the building, which sat empty for a few years prior to being consumed by a weekend fire, is a “total loss.”
Crews were called to the scene at the end of Chisholm Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday and spent the night and much of Sunday morning battling the blaze.
An excavator was even called in to assist with efforts battling the blaze — knocking down some of the building’s walls.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Additional @hfxfire crews have made their way to the scene of the fire, which as you can see, remains very much act… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) November 09, 2019
On Sunday, investigators and workers clad in hard hats and reflective vests were observed picking through the rubble.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
With files from Jesse Thomas, Graeme Benjamin
