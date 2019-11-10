Menu

Canada

CN rail building in Halifax a total loss, cause of fire under investigation

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 10, 2019 1:03 pm
Updated November 10, 2019 1:05 pm
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency investigators sweep through the scene of a fire at a CN rail yard at Chisholm Avenue on Nov. 10, 2019.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency investigators sweep through the scene of a fire at a CN rail yard at Chisholm Avenue on Nov. 10, 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency say the remains of an abandoned building at a CN Railyard has now been turned over to officials with the company.

Officials with the municipal fire department believe the building, which sat empty for a few years prior to being consumed by a weekend fire, is a “total loss.”

READ MORE: Halifax fire remain on scene of blaze at CN Rail commercial building

Crews were called to the scene at the end of Chisholm Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday and spent the night and much of Sunday morning battling the blaze.

Halifax Fire
Crews work to extinguish a fire at the CN Rail yard in Halifax on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Graeme Benjamin/Global News

An excavator was even called in to assist with efforts battling the blaze — knocking down some of the building’s walls.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

On Sunday, investigators and workers clad in hard hats and reflective vests were observed picking through the rubble.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

With files from Jesse Thomas, Graeme Benjamin 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxFireFirefightersCN RailHalifax fireHalifax Regional Fire and EmergencyChisholm AvenueCN rail yard
