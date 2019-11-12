Menu

Crime

2 people facing slew of charges following police chase in Innisfil

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 1:41 pm
According to police, a loaded .22-calibre sawed-off rifle was recovered, along with cash and drugs.
A Toronto man and a Barrie woman are facing a slew of charges after South Simcoe police say officers seized a loaded gun, drugs and cash following a police pursuit in Innisfil on Thursday night.

At around 11:50 p.m., police say an officer conducting traffic enforcement stopped a Dodge Ram pickup truck after it allegedly ran a red light in the area of Innisfil Beach Road and 20th Sideroad.

As the officer approached the truck, police allege it fled at a high rate of speed.

The officer pursued the vehicle but eventually stopped due to safety reasons, according to police.

Officers located the abandoned truck on a residential street in the Innisfil Beach Road and 10th Sideroad area a short time later, police say.

Several items were reportedly found in a wooded area and seized by police before officers say the two suspects were found and arrested.

According to police, a loaded .22-calibre sawed-off rifle was recovered, along with cash and drugs.

No one was injured during the incident, officers say.

A 20-year-old Toronto man was subsequently charged with the following offences:

  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Flight from a police officer
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Obstructing a police officer
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Being an occupant of a vehicle knowing about a firearm
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of suspected cocaine
  • Failing to stop at a red light
  • Racing a vehicle
  • Being a G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

A 29-year-old Barrie woman was charged with the following offences:

  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Being an occupant of a vehicle knowing about a firearm
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • Possession of suspected heroin
  • Possession of suspected cocaine
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
Both of the accused were held for a bail hearing.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.