2 people facing slew of charges following police chase in Innisfil

A Toronto man and a Barrie woman are facing a slew of charges after South Simcoe police say officers seized a loaded gun, drugs and cash following a police pursuit in Innisfil on Thursday night.
At around 11:50 p.m., police say an officer conducting traffic enforcement stopped a Dodge Ram pickup truck after it allegedly ran a red light in the area of Innisfil Beach Road and 20th Sideroad.
As the officer approached the truck, police allege it fled at a high rate of speed.
The officer pursued the vehicle but eventually stopped due to safety reasons, according to police.
Officers located the abandoned truck on a residential street in the Innisfil Beach Road and 10th Sideroad area a short time later, police say.
Several items were reportedly found in a wooded area and seized by police before officers say the two suspects were found and arrested.
According to police, a loaded .22-calibre sawed-off rifle was recovered, along with cash and drugs.
No one was injured during the incident, officers say.
A 20-year-old Toronto man was subsequently charged with the following offences:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Flight from a police officer
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Obstructing a police officer
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Being an occupant of a vehicle knowing about a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of suspected cocaine
- Failing to stop at a red light
- Racing a vehicle
- Being a G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
A 29-year-old Barrie woman was charged with the following offences:
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Being an occupant of a vehicle knowing about a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Possession of suspected heroin
- Possession of suspected cocaine
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
Both of the accused were held for a bail hearing.
