2 people facing slew of charges following police chase in Innisfil

A Toronto man and a Barrie woman are facing a slew of charges after South Simcoe police say officers seized a loaded gun, drugs and cash following a police pursuit in Innisfil on Thursday night.

At around 11:50 p.m., police say an officer conducting traffic enforcement stopped a Dodge Ram pickup truck after it allegedly ran a red light in the area of Innisfil Beach Road and 20th Sideroad.

As the officer approached the truck, police allege it fled at a high rate of speed.

The officer pursued the vehicle but eventually stopped due to safety reasons, according to police.

Officers located the abandoned truck on a residential street in the Innisfil Beach Road and 10th Sideroad area a short time later, police say.

Several items were reportedly found in a wooded area and seized by police before officers say the two suspects were found and arrested.

According to police, a loaded .22-calibre sawed-off rifle was recovered, along with cash and drugs.

No one was injured during the incident, officers say.

A 20-year-old Toronto man was subsequently charged with the following offences:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from a police officer

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Obstructing a police officer

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Being an occupant of a vehicle knowing about a firearm

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of suspected cocaine

Failing to stop at a red light

Racing a vehicle

Being a G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

A 29-year-old Barrie woman was charged with the following offences:

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Being an occupant of a vehicle knowing about a firearm

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of suspected heroin

Possession of suspected cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Both of the accused were held for a bail hearing.

