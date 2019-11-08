Menu

Fire crews battle stubborn barn fire in Clearview, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 1:58 pm
Updated November 8, 2019 3:50 pm
According to Clearview's fire chief, Roree Payment, the blaze, which was caused by a wood stove, is still being extinguished. . Twitter/CFES_FireChief

Fire crews are battling a stubborn barn fire in Clearview, Ont., on Concession 12 Sunnidale Road.

According to Clearview’s fire chief, Roree Payment, the blaze, which was caused by a wood stove, is still being extinguished.

“Due to the amount of material involved here, the size of the barn, equipment inside the barn, fire-fighting operations are still ongoing,” Payment said.

No one was in the barn at the time of the fire, Payment added.

“There was somebody home in the house who did notice the fire, and they ended up coming out,” he said.

“They tried to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher, however just based on the headway the fire had, they were unsuccessful, and the fire department was contacted.”

According to Payment, the barn was retrofitted as an event space.

“The building was a total loss,” he said, estimating the damage to be about $700,000.

Concession 12 Sunnidale Road between County Road 10 and Wedgewood Drive are closed. Payment said it’s expected the road will be closed for several hours.

