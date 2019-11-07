Menu

Crime

Orillia OPP investigating reported arson at Mississaga Street East business

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 6:12 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

Orillia OPP say they’re investigating an arson that took place at a local business on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officers say they were dispatched to an address on Mississaga Street East for reports of someone who was starting a fire.

Police say they arrived to find a small degree of damage to the outside of the building. According to officers, the Orillia fire department was on scene and quickly extinguished the fire.

A 30-year-old Orillia man was taken into custody without incident, police add.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

