Orillia OPP investigating reported arson at Mississaga Street East business

Orillia OPP say they’re investigating an arson that took place at a local business on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officers say they were dispatched to an address on Mississaga Street East for reports of someone who was starting a fire.

Police say they arrived to find a small degree of damage to the outside of the building. According to officers, the Orillia fire department was on scene and quickly extinguished the fire.

A 30-year-old Orillia man was taken into custody without incident, police add.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

