OPP searching for 56-year-old Aurora man in Georgian Bay Township area

Police say they’re searching for a 56-year-old Aurora man in the Georgian Bay Township area who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Graham Sirman was last seen parking his car at the Wawautosa Trading Post and Marina on Six Mile Lake, officers say.

According to police, he was heading to a nearby summer residence on foot with his pet Newfoundland dog.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Sirman is described as being five-feet-seven-inches in height, 185 pounds, with a slim build, short, straight hair, and was wearing blue jeans, a dark coat and a white baseball cap.

Investigators say they’re concerned for the man’s health and well-being.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

