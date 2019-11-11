Menu

Crime

Woman found dead in midtown Toronto apartment was strangled, police say

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 4:21 pm
Police outside of a residential building in midtown Toronto Saturday investigating an incident that left two people critically injured.
Police outside of a residential building in midtown Toronto Saturday investigating an incident that left two people critically injured. Global News

Toronto police say a woman who was found dead in a midtown apartment in late October was the victim of a homicide.

Police said officers were called to a residential building in the area of Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue at 12:30 pm on Oct. 26 for unknown trouble.

Officers arrived on scene and found a woman without vital signs and a man suffering from trauma in one of the units at 141 Davisville.

READ MORE: Toronto police investigating after 2 die following midtown incident

Both were rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition where they later died, police confirmed.

The woman has been identified as 22-year-old Bethelhem Geleta. Police said she died by strangulation.

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Aboma Daba. Police did not say how he died.

The deaths are not being treated as suspicious. Police said there are no outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

