Toronto police investigating after 2 critically injured in midtown incident

Police say they are investigating after two people had to be rushed to a trauma centre following an incident in Toronto’s midtown Saturday.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to a residential building in the area of Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue at 12:27 p.m.

Police said they located two people at the scene with obvious signs of trauma.

They were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on what exactly transpired, but police said a criminal investigation is underway.

