Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police investigating after 2 critically injured in midtown incident

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 26, 2019 4:54 pm
Police outside of a residential building in midtown Toronto Saturday investigating an incident that left two people critically injured.
Police outside of a residential building in midtown Toronto Saturday investigating an incident that left two people critically injured. Global News

Police say they are investigating after two people had to be rushed to a trauma centre following an incident in Toronto’s midtown Saturday.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to a residential building in the area of Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue at 12:27 p.m.

READ MORE: Man shot by police in North York following suspected road rage incident: SIU

Police said they located two people at the scene with obvious signs of trauma.

They were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on what exactly transpired, but police said a criminal investigation is underway.

Man injured in drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
Man injured in drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceMidtown TorontoMidtownYonge And DavisvilleYonge Street and Davisville Avenue
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.