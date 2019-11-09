Menu

Crime

Suspect wanted after 87-year-old woman attacked, robbed: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 6:07 pm
Updated November 9, 2019 6:13 pm
One of the images police released Saturday of the suspect.
One of the images police released Saturday of the suspect. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted after officers say an 87-year-old woman was attacked and robbed near The Annex.

Police said on Oct. 14 the woman was walking on Brunswick Avenue, south of Bloor Street West, when she was attacked by a man from behind.

The man allegedly threw the woman to the ground and robbed her of her belongings before fleeing the area eastbound through an alleyway.

Police initially released some images of the suspect in the days following the alleged incident but released additional images showing the suspect’s face more clearly on Saturday.

He is described as six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark toque, a hooded sweater, dark pants, dark shoes and was carrying a white bag at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

