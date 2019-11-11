Menu

Crime

Moose Jaw man dies from stabbing, police make arrest

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 3:23 pm
Moose Jaw police have made an arrest following a Sunday night stabbing that left a man dead.
Moose Jaw police have made an arrest following a Sunday night stabbing that left a man dead. Dave Parsons / Global News

The Moose Jaw Police Service have a suspect in custody following a Sunday night stabbing that left a man dead.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw, Sask. man, woman and ferret injured in stabbing

Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of Stadacona Street East shortly after 8 p.m.

EMS transported the man to Dr. F.H. Wigmore Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

READ MORE: Violent crime, drug use on the rise in Moose Jaw, Sask.: police

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time as police are in the process of notifying the next of kin.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and will share more information as it is made available.

