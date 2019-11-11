Moose Jaw man dies from stabbing, police make arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Moose Jaw Police Service have a suspect in custody following a Sunday night stabbing that left a man dead.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of Stadacona Street East shortly after 8 p.m.

EMS transported the man to Dr. F.H. Wigmore Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time as police are in the process of notifying the next of kin.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and will share more information as it is made available.

Story continues below advertisement