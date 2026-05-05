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Crime

Surrey man targeted, fatally shot while at work, investigators say

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted May 5, 2026 7:32 pm
1 min read
Surrey police officers on the scene following a fatal shooting on Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Surrey police officers on the scene following a fatal shooting on Monday afternoon. Global News
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The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says that Monday’s brazen afternoon shooting appears to be targeted and connected with a business on the second floor of the office building.

The shooting happened at 3:03 p.m. at a business near 130 Street and 76 Avenue in Surrey.

IHIT said the victim was a man in his 30s who was at his place of work at the time of the shooting.

Investigators said the victim had no criminal history and was not previously the target of any reported threats or extortion.

“We can confirm that it is targeted,” Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT said.

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“The victim was at his place of work at the time. And then the other piece of information that is important to know is that it is isolated to a business at the second floor of this complex.”

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Global News spoke to a man who knew the victim.

“Very nice guy, very humble and he doesn’t speak much — very composed guy, very respectable,” Muhammad Dafzalmalik said.

Click to play video: 'Deadly gang shooting in Surrey'
Deadly gang shooting in Surrey

The location was also where Swift Radio was shot up last September.

“I see bullet marks all over the place, and it’s a terrifying thing by itself, but to hear that somebody got killed right next to your office, I think, is the most shocking thing that has happened to me ever,” Manimugdha Sharma, a Swift Radio host, said.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

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