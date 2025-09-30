Shots fired at Surrey radio station Swift 1200 AM

Shots were fired at a Surrey, B.C., radio station early Tuesday morning, Global News has learned.
Former MLA and Swift 1200 AM host Jinny Sims confirmed to Global News that staff arrived at the building on 76 Avenue in Surrey to find evidence of a shooting.
Sims told Global News that no one was inside the building at the time.
Get breaking National news
Surrey police confirmed they are investigating a shooting at that location, but it is in the early stages.
In July, Spice Radio rebranded as Swift 1200 AM as owner Shushma Datt and her son Sudhir Datta stepped away from the station.
Swift 1200 AM is led by Devinder Singh Benipal, Nimmi Daula, Sims and Sameer Kaushal.
More to come.
- Michigan church shooting suspect: What we know after attack kills 4
- Family of Alberta boy missing for a week say they won’t stop searching until he’s found
- Officials make public plea for information in search for missing Alberta boy
- India-based Bishnoi gang now listed as a terrorist entity in Canada
Comments