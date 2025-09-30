Shots fired at Surrey radio station Swift 1200 AM

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Shots were fired at a Surrey, B.C., radio station early Tuesday morning, Global News has learned.

Former MLA and Swift 1200 AM host Jinny Sims confirmed to Global News that staff arrived at the building on 76 Avenue in Surrey to find evidence of a shooting.

Sims told Global News that no one was inside the building at the time.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Surrey police confirmed they are investigating a shooting at that location, but it is in the early stages.

In July, Spice Radio rebranded as Swift 1200 AM as owner Shushma Datt and her son Sudhir Datta stepped away from the station.

Swift 1200 AM is led by Devinder Singh Benipal, Nimmi Daula, Sims and Sameer Kaushal.

More to come.