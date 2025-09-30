Menu

Crime

Shots fired at Surrey radio station Swift 1200 AM

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 30, 2025 3:18 pm
1 min read
The location of the newly-branded Swift Radio station in Surrey, B.C. Staff arrived on Tuesday morning to find evidence of shots fired at the building. View image in full screen
The location of the newly branded Swift Radio station in Surrey, B.C. Staff arrived on Tuesday morning to find evidence of shots fired at the building. Google Maps
Shots were fired at a Surrey, B.C., radio station early Tuesday morning, Global News has learned.

Former MLA and Swift 1200 AM host Jinny Sims confirmed to Global News that staff arrived at the building on 76 Avenue in Surrey to find evidence of a shooting.

Sims told Global News that no one was inside the building at the time.

Surrey police confirmed they are investigating a shooting at that location, but it is in the early stages.

In July, Spice Radio rebranded as Swift 1200 AM as owner Shushma Datt and her son Sudhir Datta stepped away from the station.

Swift 1200 AM is led by Devinder Singh Benipal, Nimmi Daula, Sims and Sameer Kaushal.

More to come.

