Lifestyle

Adopt A Pal: Three puppies of all sizes warm up a chilly start to the week

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 12:57 pm
Frankie is looking for a new home and appeared on the latest edition of Adopt A Pal.
Frankie is looking for a new home and appeared on the latest edition of Adopt A Pal. Global News

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Spirit of Hope visits Global Winnipeg with the some puppies ready to warm you on a cold Monday morning.

Panda is four months old and has been with the rescue for a few months. Panda is very well behaved and could even make for a therapy or guide dog.

Panda joined Global News Morning for the latest edition of Adopt A Pal.
Panda joined Global News Morning for the latest edition of Adopt A Pal. Gabrielle Marchand/Global News

Frankie was found in a dump up north along with her mother and eight other puppies. She’s currently three months old and usually on the quiet side. Frankie also knows her basic commands.

Frankie is looking for her new home.
Frankie is looking for her new home. Gabrielle Marchand/Global News

Shadow is Serbian Husky with Sheppard mixed in. He is ten months old and listens well to others. Shadow also gets along well with other dogs and could perhaps live with another one to help burn off the energy he has.

Shadow joins Global News Morning hungry for both a snack and a new home.
Shadow joins Global News Morning hungry for both a snack and a new home. Gabrielle Marchand/Global News

Medical costs

A lot of dogs that arrive at Spirit of Hope come from out of town and tend to need some medical treatments, which can be a big cost.

“We actually got a call (Sunday) night about two puppies that are in bad shape. We’re going to fly them in as soon as possible to take care of them,” said the rescue’s Cathie Mieyette.

Fosters, along with donations, are always needed by Spirit of Hope. More information can be found here.

WATCH: Adopt A Pal: Spirit of Hope Rescue

Adopt a Pal: Local rescue at full capacity heading into the winter season
Adopt a Pal: Local rescue at full capacity heading into the winter season
Animal RescueAnimal AdoptionAdopt A PalAdoptManitoba RescueSpirit of Hope Animal Rescue
