Lifestyle

Adopt A Pal: Sweet, energetic dog looking for a new home; Animal Services warns about coyotes

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 1:49 pm
Foxy joined Global News Morning for the latest edition of Adopt A Pal.
Foxy joined Global News Morning for the latest edition of Adopt A Pal. Global News

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Winnipeg Animal Services Agency visits Global Winnipeg with a sweet and energetic dog.

Story continues below advertisement

Foxy is a terrier mix and about a year old. She is requires a lot of moving around, but can also calm down when needed. She gets along well with other dogs and enjoys some good petting and cuddling.

Foxy was found tied outside of the Animal Services building, abandoned. She has been with animal services for six months.

Foxy is looking for her new home.
Foxy is looking for her new home. Global News

Pet licences

Animal Service’s Leland Gordon is reminding residents that licencing your pet is the law within city limits. The licence also can also help identify your dog or cat, should they escape from home.

Coyote Awareness

The city is also cautioning people to be coyote aware as human, pet and coyote interactions become more common.

Story continues below advertisement

An information session is being held at the Red River Community Centre Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. with a provincial biologist to offer tips on how Winnipeggers can better co-exist with wildlife such as coyotes, wolves and foxes.

There will also be a session in Transcona on Nov. 4 at the library from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WATCH: Adopt A Pal: Winnipeg Animal Services Agency

Adopt A Pal Oct. 28
Adopt A Pal Oct. 28
Adopt A PalcoyotesAnimal ServicesFoxyWinnipeg coyotesfoxy the dog
