Adopt A Pal: A trio of puppies get the week started

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Jack’s Animal Rescue visits Global Winnipeg with a trio of gal pals looking for their new homes.

Zeta came to Jack’s Animal rescue when she was six weeks old in August. She enjoys playing around and will give you her full attention when waiting for a treat.

Zeta (right) joined Global News Morning along with some her friends for Adopt A Pal. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Sadie is 14-months old and has been with the rescue for about two months. Sadie enjoys the company of a loved one and will make it clear when another person is approaching by letting out some loud barks.

Sadie came to Global Winnipeg for the latest edition of Adopt A Pal. Global News

Becky is 3.5 years old and is very treat motivated. She enjoys playing around and always willing to hangout with someone who can give a good pet.

Becky is looking for her new home. Global News

Adopt A Bear

While it may not be possible to welcome an animal in your life at this time, Jack’s Animal Rescue is allowing people to to adopt a bear, which allows people to support the shelter and take home a token.

These bears can be adopted from Jack’s Animal Rescue to help support the shelter. Global News

More on Jack’s Animal Rescue can be found here.

WATCH: Adopt A Pal: Jack’s Animal Rescue

4:42 Adopt a Pal: Jack’s Animal Rescue Adopt a Pal: Jack’s Animal Rescue