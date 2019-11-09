McMaster downs Western, wins Yates Cup

Send this page to someone via email

The McMaster Marauders rallied from an early 10-0 deficit to beat the Western Mustangs 29-15 Saturday afternoon and claim their first Yates Cup as the top Ontario university football team since 2014.

The Marauders held Western’s vaunted offence to just 13 first downs and 229 total yards on offence and improved to 8-3 in the Ontario University Athletics championship game.

McMaster running back Matt Krason scored two 1-yard touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters while Justice Allin found the endzone from three yards out midway through the second quarter that put the Marauders on top for good.

The loss snapped the Mustangs’ winning streak against OUA opponents at 29 in a row.

Western QB, and the OUA’s Most Valuable Player in 2019, suffered an ankle injury in the first half and didn’t play in the second half.

With the win, Mac advances to the Mitchell Bowl in Calgary to take on the Canada West champion Dinos, who defeated Saskatchewan 29-4.