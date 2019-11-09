Menu

Sports

McMaster downs Western, wins Yates Cup

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 9, 2019 5:49 pm
The McMaster Marauders celebrate their victory over the Western Mustangs in the USports Yates Cup university football championship in London, Ont., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
The McMaster Marauders celebrate their victory over the Western Mustangs in the USports Yates Cup university football championship in London, Ont., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

The McMaster Marauders rallied from an early 10-0 deficit to beat the Western Mustangs 29-15 Saturday afternoon and claim their first Yates Cup as the top Ontario university football team since 2014.

The Marauders held Western’s vaunted offence to just 13 first downs and 229 total yards on offence and improved to 8-3 in the Ontario University Athletics championship game.

McMaster running back Matt Krason scored two 1-yard touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters while Justice Allin found the endzone from three yards out midway through the second quarter that put the Marauders on top for good.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Hamilton could soon be Canada’s new City of Champions

The loss snapped the Mustangs’ winning streak against OUA opponents at 29 in a row.

Western QB, and the OUA’s Most Valuable Player in 2019, suffered an ankle injury in the first half and didn’t play in the second half.

Story continues below advertisement

With the win, Mac advances to the Mitchell Bowl in Calgary to take on the Canada West champion Dinos, who defeated Saskatchewan 29-4.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Western UniversityMcMaster Universitywestern mustangsOUA footballMcMaster MaraudersYates CupOntario University Athletics
