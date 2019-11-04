Menu

Rick Zamperin: Hamilton could soon be Canada’s new City of Champions

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 4, 2019 6:00 am
Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer waves to people in the crowd following CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts, in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer waves to people in the crowd following CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts, in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

What an incredible time it is to be a sports fan in Hamilton.

The success of Hamilton’s sports teams was magnified this weekend when three local teams all won big games in a span of a few hours.

The Tiger-Cats beat the Toronto Argonauts 21-18 Saturday night for their franchise-best 15th win of the Canadian Football League season. The victory also secured Hamilton’s first-ever 9-0 home record.

Forge FC, Hamilton’s Canadian Premier League soccer team, won the inaugural CPL championship Saturday afternoon with a 1-0 win over Cavalry FC in Calgary to claim the title 2-0 on aggregate.

Just a couple of hours earlier, the McMaster University football team booked its ticket into the Yates Cup final for the first time since 2014 after they topped Guelph 19-9.

Forge’s title run comes eight months after McMaster won the USports women’s basketball championship and about 17 months after the Hamilton Bulldogs won their first Ontario Hockey League championship.

And the best news for football fans in Hamilton is that the fun isn’t over yet.

The Marauders will visit the two-time defending Yates Cup champion Western Mustangs on Saturday in what should be an epic showdown.

A week later, on Nov. 17, the Ticats will have a chance to advance to their first Grey Cup since 2014 when they host either the Montreal Alouettes or Edmonton Eskimos.

Can you imagine if Mac and the Cats, just like Forge, go all the way?

Sports fans in Hamilton can’t wait to find out.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
