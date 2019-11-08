Menu

Crime

Video captures hit-and-run driver clipping 12-year-old Vancouver cyclist

By Simon Little and Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 12:22 pm
Caught on video: hit-and-run of young cyclist
WATCH: A close call for a young Vancouver cyclist was caught on a dashcam.

A 12-year-old Vancouver boy was lucky to escape without serious injury after a hit-and-run Thursday morning.

The terrifying close call was captured on video.

Brahm Nair says he was cycling to school on Thursday — a trip he makes several times a week — when he was struck by a car.

Brahm was riding north on Slocan Street, a designated cycling route, and about to make a left turn onto 25th Avenue when he was struck.

“I shoulder-checked, I signalled and then I turned,” Brahm told Global News.

That’s when a gold-coloured sedan passed Brahm on his left side, clipping him and sending him tumbling to the ground.

“I looked back up at the car and I was wondering, ‘How could you even do that?'” he said.

Several passersby reportedly rushed to Brahm’s aid, with one of them lending him their phone so he could call his mom.

“For a split second, my heart stopped when he told me he was hit by a car,” said Brahm’s mother, Jennifer Woodrow.

“And then, very quickly, I thought, well, I’m talking to him so it can’t be that bad.”

The incident was captured on dashcam video, but the licence plate on the vehicle was not visible.

The family has contacted Vancouver police, who confirmed they are investigating.

Miraculously, Brahm escaped with just a scrape on his elbow and was only half an hour late for volleyball practice at school.

But his mother is furious and has a message for whoever was behind the wheel of the car.

“Come forward, acknowledge what you’ve done,” she said. “I don’t know if they were distracted or something, but it’s just an irresponsible person that doesn’t stop.”

