Cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run, witnesses sought: Penticton RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 3:23 pm
Police in Penticton are seeking witnesses following a hit-and-run in an alleyway on Monday in which a cyclist was seriously injured. File / Global News

Penticton RCMP are seeking witnesses for a hit-and-run incident on Monday that left a cyclist with serious injuries.

Police say the cyclist was struck by a truck at approximately 3:45 p.m., in an alleyway off Winnipeg Street, which runs parallel to Wade Avenue West.

The cyclist suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Penticton RCMP say the truck left the scene, with witnesses reporting they heard a loud revving engine and saw a mid-to-late 1990s burgundy and beige truck that had a 4×4 decal on the back and a tinted rear window.

“Our officers are reaching out for witnesses, and also to the driver of the truck to come forward, as they review statements and video surveillance in the area,” said RCMP Const. James Grandy.

If you witnessed this collision, or are the driver involved, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300 or call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

