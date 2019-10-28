Menu

Crime

Body found on Otterburn Park road was possible victim of hit-and-run: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 9:34 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 9:43 pm
The victim, identified as Olivier Houde, was a resident of Otterburn Park.
The body of a 27-year-old man was found in Otterburn Park in Montérégie early Sunday and police say he may have been the victim of a hit-and-run.

Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police were called to the scene at 6:35 a.m. after a motorist drove over the body that lay on the ground in the middle of Highway 133, also known as Chemin des Patriotes.

The victim, identified as Olivier Houde, was a resident of Otterburn Park.

READ MORE: Montreal police release video of violent robbery in LaSalle

Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police captain Francis Lepage said the victim was already deceased when the driver ran over the body.

Lepage said police are investigating the circumstances around the victim’s death and how the body came to be in the middle the road.

Story continues below advertisement

Their strongest hypothesis is that Houde was the victim of an earlier hit-and-run.

Investigators are calling upon anyone with any information on Houde’s activities to call 911 or Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police at 450-536-3333.

— With files from The Canadian Press

