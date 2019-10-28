Body found on Otterburn Park road was possible victim of hit-and-run: police

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a 27-year-old man was found in Otterburn Park in Montérégie early Sunday and police say he may have been the victim of a hit-and-run.

Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police were called to the scene at 6:35 a.m. after a motorist drove over the body that lay on the ground in the middle of Highway 133, also known as Chemin des Patriotes.

The victim, identified as Olivier Houde, was a resident of Otterburn Park.

Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police captain Francis Lepage said the victim was already deceased when the driver ran over the body.

Lepage said police are investigating the circumstances around the victim’s death and how the body came to be in the middle the road.

Their strongest hypothesis is that Houde was the victim of an earlier hit-and-run.

Investigators are calling upon anyone with any information on Houde’s activities to call 911 or Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police at 450-536-3333.

— With files from The Canadian Press

