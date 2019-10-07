Menu

Canada

Montreal police release video of violent robbery in LaSalle

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 2:05 pm
The video, which was released on Monday, shows what happened at the depanneur on Sept. 24.
The video, which was released on Monday, shows what happened at the depanneur on Sept. 24. Montreal police

Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a violent robbery at a depanneur in LaSalle.

A video of the incident, which was released on Monday, shows the suspect and the clerk fighting at the depanneur on Thierry Street near Newman Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Sept. 24.

The footage shows the suspect throwing what appears to be a Molotov cocktail at the clerk. Police say the suspect then tried to take the contents of the cash register.

READ MORE: Montreal police launch investigation after explosion in NDG

The clerk suffered stab wounds as well as burns on his face and hands.

Police say the suspect is a thin black man in his 40s who is about 5’6″ tall. He has a long face and a goatee with a few white hairs.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of the attack, police say he was wearing dark clothes and what appears to be a red scarf on his head.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report to their local police station. They can also contract Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 where all information is treated confidentially.

