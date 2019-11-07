Menu

Kamloops hit-and-run: Driver sped through stop sign, police say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 2:39 pm
Police at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Kamloops on Nov. 3, 2019.
Police at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Kamloops on Nov. 3, 2019. Adam Donnelly/CFJC

The driver in a fatal Kamloops hit-and-run last weekend was speeding and ran a stop sign, according to Kamloops RCMP.

Two people were killed and two others injured, one of them critically, in the crash. The four were students and alumni from Thompson Rivers University’s international program, the school confirmed.

Family members have identified one of the victims as Daniel Okocha from Nigeria.

READ MORE: TRU international students killed in weekend Kamloops crash, school confirms

His father, Chuks, told Global News his son was “a vibrant child with a vision to make life an act.”

“He left Nigeria to Canada in search of greener academic life because of poor educational policy in Nigeria,” said Chuks.

Students killed in fatal Kamloops crash
“But I lost him to the cold hands of death through the accident.”

Mounties say the suspect driver fled the scene of the collision on foot, after the incident occurred at 1st Avenue and Battle Street.

The driver of the pickup fled the scene on foot, according to police.

READ MORE: Owner arrested after pickup involved in Kamloops hit-and-run that killed 2, injured 2

RCMP are seeking a witness to the crash, who may have more information about the collision.

She is described as five-foot-seven, between 140 and 150 pounds, with brown hair in a pony tail.

Family appealing for driver to come forward in fatal Parksville hit-and-run
“If this is you, or you know who this person is, please contact the Kamloops RCMP,” said Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay.

“We are interested in speaking with everyone who was present at the collision before emergency crews arrived. This is a routine step in ensuring that all possible witnesses are spoken to as soon after the event as possible.”

Police are also looking for dash cam video from any vehicles that were in the following areas between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

  • Victoria street (downtown core)
  • 4th Avenue north of Victoria Street
  • Battle Street between 5th Avenue and Lee Road
  • All residential streets around the Guerin Creek area.
The suspect driver has been identified, but has not been charged. As such, police have not publicly identified them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.

