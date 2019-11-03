2 killed, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were killed and two more were hurt — one with life-threatening injuries — after a hit-and-run collision in Kamloops early Sunday morning.

Kamloops RCMP say officers were called to the intersection of First Avenue and Battle Street at 1:40 a.m., where they found a damaged car with four occupants inside.

Two of the occupants were already deceased when officers arrived, police said.

The other two were taken to hospital. The fourth occupant suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle involved, described as a pickup truck, had already left by the time officers arrived.

First Avenue was closed for hours between Seymour Street and Nicola Street, while Battle Street was shut down from Second Avenue to Lee Road.

“Due to the severity of this collision, our investigation could take most of the day,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a statement. “We thank motorists for avoiding this area and taking alternate routes.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam video is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.

Police are also asking the driver of the pickup to come forward, or for anyone with information about the driver to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

