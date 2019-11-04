Menu

TRU international students killed in weekend Kamloops crash, school confirms

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 3:53 pm
Police at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Kamloops on Nov. 3, 2019.
Police at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Kamloops on Nov. 3, 2019. Adam Donnelly/CFJC

The victims of a horrific hit-and-run crash that left two people dead and two others injured were international students with Thompson Rivers University (TRU), the school says.

In a statement published Monday, TRU president Brett Fairbairn said the victims were current and alumni students with the international program.

“Our deepest thoughts are with their families and loved ones, and on behalf of TRU, I offer our condolences,” wrote Fiarbain.

“As these were international students and alumni, our concern is also for our colleagues at TRU World. We grieve with them, along with others — friends, classmates and professors.”

Fairbarin said counselling students had been put in place for affected students and staff at the school.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Battle Street around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Two people were declared dead at the scene, while one was critically injured and another suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene, according to investigators.

Police later located the vehicle and arrested its owner, but have not confirmed that the owner was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam video is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.

