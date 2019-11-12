‘Issue Zero’ podcast is back: Geek out with Fearless Fred

Send this page to someone via email

Have you ever wondered what exactly is the Swamp Thing, or if humanity could actually survive a real alien/zombie invasion?

If you have, then you might be glad to know that those questions will finally be answered, thanks to the highly anticipated return of the much-beloved Issue Zero podcast.

For the first time, on Corus Entertainment’s very own Curiouscast network, the ultimate bi-weekly guide to all things geeky — hosted by popular radio personality, comic book creator and tattooed Jedi master extraordinaire Fearless Fred (Fred Kennedy) — is making a comeback.

From the longstanding history of comic books, to the myths and mysteries behind beloved Marvel and DC superheroes, to the deepest depths of the sci-fi genre, Fearless Fred is going to explore all of the things that may have once gotten you beaten up in school, but now put you on top of the food chain of popularity.

Story continues below advertisement

View link »

Debuting with two all-new episodes on Tuesday, Nov. 12, Issue Zero is going to kick things off with a deep dive into the background and lore behind Disney‘s upcoming live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

READ MORE: Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell talk ‘Rick and Morty’ ahead of Season 4

While Fearless Fred currently serves as an afternoon drive host for Toronto’s Rock Station, Q107, his heart lives inside fan culture.

In Issue Zero, the excitable host will prove his extensive passion and knowledge for all things geeky by taking his listeners on an insightful journey using a variety of anecdotes, as well as interviews with celebrities, creators and sci-fandom extraordinaires.

Fearless Fred on his “Fredmill” on May 24, 2018 at Corus Quay in Toronto, Ont. Corus Entertainment

Throughout his career as a television host, rock radio enthusiast and memorabilia collecter, he has covered and thrived at the worldwide spectacle known as San Diego Comic-Con, Toronto’s highly attended Fan Expo — which he has attended almost every year since its launch — and a variety of other conventions.

Story continues below advertisement

The host had this to say on the Issue Zero podcast: “Seriously. It’s really good, you guys.”

View link »

“There is no simply no denying the power of superhero and sci-fi fan culture,” said Chris (Dunner) Duncombe, director of streaming and podcasting for Corus Entertainment.

1:43 Star Wars: The Mandalorian trailer introduces Disney’s new Star Wars universe Star Wars: The Mandalorian trailer introduces Disney’s new Star Wars universe

“Issue Zero takes you inside the characters, movies and stories we all love from Star Wars, to the Avengers, to Lord of the Rings and back. We at Curiouscast are so excited for people to hear this new show.”

READ MORE: Fearless Fred’s behind-the-scenes visit to ‘Star Wars’ — Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort

We LOVE that you are loving the Issue Zero podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Issue Zero” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Issue Zero page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Story continues below advertisement

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “Issue Zero” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Issue Zero page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

—

New episodes of Issue Zero debut every other Tuesday, starting on Nov. 12, 2019.

Curiouscast and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment.