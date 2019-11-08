Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell talk ‘Rick and Morty’ ahead of Season 4

Send this page to someone via email

Animated show Rick and Morty follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) is living with his daughter Beth’s (Sarah Chalke) family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry (Chris Parnell), granddaughter Summer (Spencer Grammer) and grandson Morty (Roiland) on intergalactic escapades.

Rick and Morty Season 4 premieres on Sunday, and two of the show’s stars, Chalke and Parnell, sat down with Global News in Toronto to talk about Rick and Morty’s fan base, which animated character they would love to voice and more.

Parnell said fans can expect “more of the same” in the upcoming season.

“We are under lock and serious key,” Chalke added. “But we’re recording it right now, and I think it’s some of the best episodes that we’ve gotten to do.”

Rick and Morty Season 4 premieres on Nov. 10 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

Watch the interview in the video above.