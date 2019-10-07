‘Rick and Morty’ returns for Season 4

Send this page to someone via email

More than two years after the conclusion of Season 3, the executive producers and creators of Rick and Morty are bringing the show back for its fourth instalment.

This fall, the much-beloved animated series will return to Adult Swim with five all-new episodes.

On Monday morning, the TV network shared a first look at the season with a short trailer.

Staying true to the regular format of the series, the action-packed clip offers no lack of cursing, weaponry or unique sci-fi experiments. There’s a great deal of violence, blood and guts, too.

(L-R) Rick and Morty from Season 4 of Adult Swim’s ‘Rick and Morty,’ which premieres on Sunday, Nov. 10. Adult Swim / Corus Entertainment

This season, Rick is helping a severely underwhelmed Morty stamp his “adventure card” by taking him on several life-threatening journeys throughout the cosmos.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Introducing ‘Primal,’ the latest gory animated series from Genndy Tartakovsky

The trailer is voiced almost entirely by a mysterious narrator.

“It’s been way too long,” the voice says.

“The smartest, Rick and Morty-est Morty in the universe are back,” it continues, “and things are pretty much the same…all f–ked up.”

(L-R) Chachi and Morty from Adult Swim’s ‘Rick and Morty.’ Season 4 premieres on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 11:30 p.m. ET. Adult Swim / Corus Entertainment

A variety of popular Rick and Morty characters are set to make their long-awaited return to the show as suggested by the trailer, including Mr. Meeseeks, Mr. Poopybutthole and Revolio Clockberg Jr. — who is more popularly known as “Gearhead.”

READ MORE: Seth Green on ‘Robot Chicken’s’ 10th Season and 200th episode

The clip concludes with the narrator saying: “Half the season you deserve, all the season we could handle.”

Story continues below advertisement

This, however, seems to have upset some of the Rick and Morty fanbase, with many questioning why they had to wait such a long time for only five episodes.

Here’s what some fans had to say on Twitter:

#RickandMorty made us wait 2 years for 5 episodes?!?! Gotta figure out a way to stretch those 5 episodes for 2 years. Maybe watch 5 minutes a day? pic.twitter.com/OW5u1iFHji — Skitts McGee 🤓 (@CantGetRite80) October 7, 2019

Everyone: Waits 37 years for new season of Rick and Morty Roiland & Harmon: Hey enjoy these FIVE EPISODES Me: pic.twitter.com/uiroP9HQn6 — Vero Delfino (@DolphinsRuleAll) October 7, 2019

#RickandMorty : *makes the world wait 2 years for 5 episodes* everybody: *trying to figure out how tf to space out 5 EPISODES for another 2 YEARS pic.twitter.com/wfYRuqStdr — 🎃❤️ 𝖇𝖆𝖇𝖞𝖉𝖔𝖑𝖑 ❤️🎃 (@iamcrixket) October 7, 2019

Rick and Morty back for ONLY 5 EPISODES 😭 pic.twitter.com/jlEkLuGX6y — r (@rxyxnshxh) October 7, 2019

#RickandMorty After all this time you hitting us with a 5 episode season??? pic.twitter.com/OjzDZ2KBmB — ImperialGaming (@ImperialGamin20) October 7, 2019

It’s currently unclear whether Season 4 of Rick and Morty will only contain five episodes or if show creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are set to come back with any more episodes in 2020.

READ MORE: ‘Joker’ review — Joaquin Phoenix shines, but movie sends the wrong message

Rick and Morty Season 4 premieres on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

Watch the full trailer above.