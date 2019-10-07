‘Rick and Morty’ returns for Season 4

More than two years after the conclusion of Season 3, the executive producers and creators of Rick and Morty are bringing the show back for its fourth instalment.
This fall, the much-beloved animated series will return to Adult Swim with five all-new episodes.
On Monday morning, the TV network shared a first look at the season with a short trailer.
Staying true to the regular format of the series, the action-packed clip offers no lack of cursing, weaponry or unique sci-fi experiments. There’s a great deal of violence, blood and guts, too.
This season, Rick is helping a severely underwhelmed Morty stamp his “adventure card” by taking him on several life-threatening journeys throughout the cosmos.
The trailer is voiced almost entirely by a mysterious narrator.
“It’s been way too long,” the voice says.
“The smartest, Rick and Morty-est Morty in the universe are back,” it continues, “and things are pretty much the same…all f–ked up.”
A variety of popular Rick and Morty characters are set to make their long-awaited return to the show as suggested by the trailer, including Mr. Meeseeks, Mr. Poopybutthole and Revolio Clockberg Jr. — who is more popularly known as “Gearhead.”
The clip concludes with the narrator saying: “Half the season you deserve, all the season we could handle.”
This, however, seems to have upset some of the Rick and Morty fanbase, with many questioning why they had to wait such a long time for only five episodes.
Here’s what some fans had to say on Twitter:
It’s currently unclear whether Season 4 of Rick and Morty will only contain five episodes or if show creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are set to come back with any more episodes in 2020.
Rick and Morty Season 4 premieres on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.
