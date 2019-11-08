Rick Zamperin: My picks for the 2019 CFL awards

Send this page to someone via email

The CFL has unveiled the list of nominees for its year end awards and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are well represented.

Hamilton players are up for five of the league’s seven individual honours, including superstar receiver Brandon Banks, who can become the first Ticat since Danny McManus in 1999 to win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player Award.

Banks recorded the most receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns this year to help propel the Ticats to the best overall record.

He’s up against Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo who lead the league in passing yards while guiding the Roughriders to a first place finish in the ultra-competitive West Division.

If there is one slam dunk vote, I think this is it.

As good a year as Fajardo had, Banks was much more dominating all season long and continues to prove that he is among the CFL’s elite game breakers.

Story continues below advertisement

WATCH: Flashback to the 2018 awards:

4:13 Brad Sinopoli named CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian Brad Sinopoli named CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian

Think about this — if you were to start your own team right now and had your choice of any CFL quarterback, would you choose Fajardo?

Now, if you had your choice of any receiver, Banks would be – should be – your pick.

As for Hamilton’s other nominees, I see Orlondo Steinauer winning Coach of the Year and Frankie Williams grabbing the special teams award, but Simoni Lawrence and Chris Van Zeyl for Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Offensive Lineman, respectively, is a toss up.

Story continues below advertisement

Rick’s picks for the 2019 CFL Awards (anticipated winners in bold)

Most Outstanding Player: Cody Fajardo (SSK), Brandon Banks (HAM)

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Willie Jefferson (WPG), Simoni Lawrence (HAM)

Most Outstanding Canadian: Cameron Judge (SSK), Henoc Muamba (MTL)

Most Outstanding Lineman: Stanley Bryant (WPG), Chris Van Zeyl (HAM)

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Mike Miller (WPG), Frankie Williams (HAM)

Most Outstanding Rookie: Nate Holley (CGY), Jake Wieneke (MTL)

Coach of the Year: Craig Dickenson (SSK), Orlondo Steinauer (HAM)

The CFL award ceremony will be held Nov. 21 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.