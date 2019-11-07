Menu

Sports

5 Tiger-Cats nominated for CFL Awards, Brandon Banks up for Most Outstanding Player

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 7, 2019 2:52 pm
Hamilton Tiger Cats' Brandon Banks, left, and teammate Simoni Lawrence joke around during warm-up before CFL football game action against the Toronto Argonauts, in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Hamilton Tiger Cats' Brandon Banks, left, and teammate Simoni Lawrence joke around during warm-up before CFL football game action against the Toronto Argonauts, in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Five Hamilton Tiger-Cats have been nominated for 2019 Canadian Football League Awards.

Receiver Brandon Banks may become the first Ticat since Danny McManus in 1999 to win the Most Outstanding Player Award.

Banks, who led the CFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, is up against Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton linebacker Simoni Lawrence and Winnipeg defensive end Willie Jefferson are up for Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

The CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman nominees are Hamilton’s Chris Van Zeyl and Winnipeg’s Stanley Bryant.

Ticats kick returner Frankie Williams is vying for the Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, along with Winnipeg special teams tackling machine Mike Miller.

READ MORE: Hamilton Tiger-Cats dominate CFL divisional all-star selections

The Most Outstanding Rookie nominees are Calgary linebacker Nate Holley and Montreal receiver Jake Wieneke.

And the nominees for head coach of the year are Hamilton’s Orlondo Steinauer and Saskatchewan’s Dave Dickenson, both in their first year as head coaches.

The winners will be announced Nov. 21 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

2019 CFL Awards nominees

Most Outstanding Player: Cody Fajardo (SSK), Brandon Banks (HAM)

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Willie Jefferson (WPG), Simoni Lawrence (HAM)

Most Outstanding Canadian: Cameron Judge (SSK), Henoc Muamba (MTL)

Most Outstanding Lineman: Stanley Bryant (WPG), Chris Van Zeyl (HAM)

Story continues below advertisement

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Mike Miller (WPG), Frankie Williams (HAM)

Most Outstanding Rookie: Nate Holley (CGY), Jake Wieneke (MTL)

Coach of the Year: Craig Dickenson (SSK), Orlondo Steinauer (HAM)

