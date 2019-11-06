Hamilton Tiger-Cats dominate CFL divisional all-star selections

Send this page to someone via email

A record-breaking 13 Hamilton Tiger-Cats have been named to the CFL’s East Division All-Star Team.

Receivers Brandon Banks and Bralon Addison, offensive linemen Chris Van Zeyl, Ryker Mathews, and Brandon Revenberg, defensive linemen Dylan Wynn and Ja’Gared Davis, linebacker Simoni Lawrence, defensive backs Delvin Breaux Sr., Richard Leonard and Tunde Adeleke, kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and kick returner Frankie Williams have received divisional all-star nods.

Hamilton’s previous record for the number of divisional all-stars in one season was 11, in 1998 and 1999.

The Ticats’ 13 all-star nods leads the league. Saskatchewan tops the West Division with eight.

The CFL All-Stars will be announced in early December.

Banks set career highs while leading the CFL in all major receiving categories, including receptions (112), yards (1,550) and touchdowns (13). His 112 receptions are a single-season franchise record and his 16 total touchdowns are just one shy of Chris Williams’ franchise record set in 2012.

Story continues below advertisement

Addison finished fourth in the league with 95 receptions, fifth with 1,236 receiving yards and scored seven touchdowns.

Van Zeyl, Hamilton’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2019, his first in Hamilton, after spending 11 years with the Toronto Argonauts.

Mathews was named an East Division All-Star for the first time in his career.

Revenberg is marking his second time on the divisional all-star list, and is Hamilton’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2019.

View link »

Wynn recorded a career-high 11 quarterback sacks this season, good for fourth most in the CFL.

Story continues below advertisement

Davis finished second in the CFL with a career-high 13 sacks, while adding 54 defensive tackles, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Lawrence, Hamilton’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the year, led the league with 98 defensive tackles, including a CFL single-game record 17 in Week 16 at Winnipeg.

🎥: Coach O (@Coach22O) speaks on going undefeated at home, preparing for both Montreal and Edmonton, the defence's historic season and more. #Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/TwQmB3RpOk — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) November 6, 2019

Breaux Sr. earned his third divisional all-star selection after making 26 defensive tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and a fumble recovery in 2019.

Leonard registered 55 defensive tackles and had four interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, this season.

Story continues below advertisement

Adeleke set career highs in defensive tackles (52), total tackles (57) and interceptions (2).

1:39 Edmonton Eskimos prepare for 2019 CFL playoffs Edmonton Eskimos prepare for 2019 CFL playoffs

Hajrullahu converted 47 of his 55 field goal attempts (85.5 per cent) and 26 of 28 single convert attempts while averaging 43.1 yards per punt.

Williams had two kick return TDs and one punt return touchdown this season and was fourth in the CFL in combined yards (2,020), the only player without a single yard from scrimmage in the top 10.