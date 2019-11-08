Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of November 9

Send this page to someone via email

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

From sweet snacks to sweet sounds, this weekend hosts a great variety of events to enjoy!

1. Everything Chocolate

Talk about a super sweet way to give back!

The Canadian Cancer Society‘s 4th annual Everything Chocolate Event takes place Friday at the Hilton Winnipeg Airport Hotel and features – you guessed it – everything chocolate.

There are vendors with vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free and keto chocolate treats, there are vendors with drinks – both cocktails and coffee, vendors with chocolate infused beauty products and more.

Plus, there’s a photo booth, hairdressing station and students from a local massage therapy school offering complimentary arm massages!

Money raised goes towards Canadian Cancer Society research and programs.

For tickets and to learn more, click here.

2. Manitoba Country Music Awards

The 2019 Manitoba Country Music Awards are being handed out in Winnipeg this Sunday at the Metropolitan Entertainment Centre.

That means some of our province’s very best musicians will be gathering here in the city for a fantastic show, celebrating the best of the best of homegrown talent!

The one and only Jason McCoy of The Roadhammers fame will be hosting the evening and Winnipeg band Petric will be performing live.

Petric is also up for five nominations.

There are more than 10 performances and more than 20 awards being handed out and organizers say tickets are going quickly.

To get yours or learn more about the awards show, click here.

3. Christmas Kettle Campaign

The arrival of chillier temperatures is a sure sign that The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign is about to kick off.

The start of the holiday tradition is officially on November 13 but now is the time to sign-up to volunteer at the kettles.

There are over 2000 kettles across Manitoba, and that means a lot of volunteers are needed to make the campaign as successful as possible.

The goal this year in Winnipeg is to raise $385,000.

There is a variety of locations and shifts available to anyone who wants to give their time to support the work The Salvation Army does in our communities.

To learn more or sign up for a volunteer kettle shift, you can visit their website.

Happy weekend everyone!

