Weather

Saskatchewan weather outlook: wind chills bringing winter temperatures

By Brittney Matejka Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 3:25 pm
Updated November 6, 2019 3:31 pm
Morning wind chills for Thursday, Nov. 7.
Morning wind chills for Thursday, Nov. 7. SkyTracker Weather

-25 to -27 wind chills are kicking off the month of November with some snow in the forecast.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

Wind chills on Monday morning dropped to -29 in Saskatoon and -31 in Regina. The afternoon temperatures did raise the mercury up to -10 in both city’s but the wind chill made it feel like -22 with a mix of sun and clouds.

Regina overnight temperatures for November 6.
Regina overnight temperatures for November 6. SkyTracker Weather
Saskatoon overnight temperatures for November 6.
Saskatoon overnight temperatures for November 6. SkyTracker Weather

The winds ranging from 15km/h to 20km/h during the warmest parts of the day.

Wednesday night

Overnight, parts of northern and southern Saskatchewan will see winds reaching 15 km/h bringing down the wind chill temperatures of -27.

Thursday

During the morning hours, the -27 wind chills will continue but by the afternoon the mercury could rise up to a high of -9 in both Saskatoon and Regina.

Friday – Sunday

Friday evening clouds are expected to roll in and bring with it a 70 per cent chance of flurries in Saskatoon with a high of -8, the snow is predicted to carry through into Saturday afternoon.

Regina could see periods of snow on Friday and Saturday with a 20 per cent chance of flurries moving on Friday evening.

A look at the next 7 days in Regina.
A look at the next 7 days in Regina. SkyTracker Weather
A look at the next 7 days in Saskatoon.
A look at the next 7 days in Saskatoon. SkyTracker Weather
Brenda Gawluk took the November 6 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day near Lanigan.
Brenda Gawluk took the November 6 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day near Lanigan. Brenda Gawluk / Viewer Submitted

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop-shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

SnowSask WeatherSaskatoon WeatherSaskatchewan WeatherWinterRegina weatherWind ChillsSask Weather Forecast
