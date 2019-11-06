Saskatchewan weather outlook: wind chills bringing winter temperatures

Send this page to someone via email

-25 to -27 wind chills are kicking off the month of November with some snow in the forecast.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

Wind chills on Monday morning dropped to -29 in Saskatoon and -31 in Regina. The afternoon temperatures did raise the mercury up to -10 in both city’s but the wind chill made it feel like -22 with a mix of sun and clouds.

Taking at look at our live cam in #Saskatoon, the sun is shining but the wind is making current temperatures feel like -22

It should warm up to -17 with the wind this afternoon. #yxe pic.twitter.com/MHrNwe1pqu — Brittney Matejka (@BrittneyMatejka) November 6, 2019

Regina overnight temperatures for November 6. SkyTracker Weather

Saskatoon overnight temperatures for November 6. SkyTracker Weather

The winds ranging from 15km/h to 20km/h during the warmest parts of the day.

Wednesday night

Overnight, parts of northern and southern Saskatchewan will see winds reaching 15 km/h bringing down the wind chill temperatures of -27.

Thursday

During the morning hours, the -27 wind chills will continue but by the afternoon the mercury could rise up to a high of -9 in both Saskatoon and Regina.

Friday – Sunday

Friday evening clouds are expected to roll in and bring with it a 70 per cent chance of flurries in Saskatoon with a high of -8, the snow is predicted to carry through into Saturday afternoon.

Regina could see periods of snow on Friday and Saturday with a 20 per cent chance of flurries moving on Friday evening.

A look at the next 7 days in Regina. SkyTracker Weather

A look at the next 7 days in Saskatoon. SkyTracker Weather

Brenda Gawluk took the November 6 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day near Lanigan. Brenda Gawluk / Viewer Submitted

