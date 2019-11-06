Saskatchewan weather outlook: wind chills bringing winter temperatures

-25 to -27 wind chills are kicking off the month of November with some snow in the forecast.
Weather forecast
Wednesday
Wind chills on Monday morning dropped to -29 in Saskatoon and -31 in Regina. The afternoon temperatures did raise the mercury up to -10 in both city’s but the wind chill made it feel like -22 with a mix of sun and clouds.
The winds ranging from 15km/h to 20km/h during the warmest parts of the day.
Wednesday night
Overnight, parts of northern and southern Saskatchewan will see winds reaching 15 km/h bringing down the wind chill temperatures of -27.
Thursday
During the morning hours, the -27 wind chills will continue but by the afternoon the mercury could rise up to a high of -9 in both Saskatoon and Regina.
Friday – Sunday
Friday evening clouds are expected to roll in and bring with it a 70 per cent chance of flurries in Saskatoon with a high of -8, the snow is predicted to carry through into Saturday afternoon.
Regina could see periods of snow on Friday and Saturday with a 20 per cent chance of flurries moving on Friday evening.
