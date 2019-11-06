Officer assaulted during domestic dispute call: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police said one of its officers was assaulted while responding to a domestic dispute call Wednesday morning.

Police said a call came in at around 12:40 a.m. stating a man had broken into a home with a woman inside in the 3100 block of Laurier Drive.

It was reported that the man was under a court order not to be there, police said.

Officers said the man got inside the house through a shattered window and was attempting to hide from them when they arrived.

Police said the man became extremely combative, hit an officer several times and tried to choke him before he was taken into custody after more officers arrived at the home.

He was found to be in possession of meth, police said.

The 25-year-old Duck Lake, Sask., man is facing a number of charges including assaulting a peace officer, meth possession, and breach of conditions.

