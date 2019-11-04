Driver arrested after police chases, holding machete to his throat: Sask. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man is facing numerous charges was arrested following a series of police chases in east-central Saskatchewan this past weekend.

RCMP were initially called to a motor vehicle collision in Foam Lake where one driver fled the scene in the late evening of Nov. 2. The other driver provided police with a description.

The suspect vehicle was confirmed stolen from Canora and was later found unoccupied. An officer then located a man matching the description walking near the abandoned vehicle.

The officer said the suspect refused orders and pulled out a machete from his pants. The suspect pointed the machete at the officer and then held it to his own throat telling the officer, “leave me alone,” according to a press release. The suspect then ran away.

Shortly after, it was reported that an armed suspect with a machete had entered a home through an unlocked door and stolen a truck. The truck was seen heading towards Yorkton on Highway 16.

RCMP located the truck near Springside and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused to stop.

The vehicle was pursued and, police said, one officer was nearly struck by the suspect driver as the truck swerved into the oncoming lane.

Two attempts to use spike belts failed as the suspect drove into the ditch.

This pursuit ended for public safety reasons when the truck entered Yorkton.

Police said they located the suspect fueling up at a gas station a short time later. When officers attempted to block the suspect at the pumps, the truck was driven away without disengaging from the fuel pump and headed toward Melville on Highway 10.

Another spike belt was used east of Balcarres and, this time, was effective in causing the suspect’s tires to deflate. However, the driver continued on toward Fort Qu’Appelle.

The truck finally came to a stop in Fort Qu’Appelle after colliding with a stop sign, RCMP said.

The suspect ran to a nearby backyard where he was surrounded by officers. He continued to hold the machete to his throat, according to police.

Two conducted energy weapons and 70 minutes talking with a crisis negotiator were unsuccessful in getting the suspect to give up.

Officers used an extended-range impact weapon that shoots a foam projectile and successfully arrested Tyler Calvin Severight shortly thereafter, Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP said.

He was assessed by EMS and no injuries were reported by police.

Severight is facing numerous charges that include possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, mischief, theft, and using an electronic device while driving.

The accused, from Cote First Nation, remains in custody and will appear next in Fort Qu’Appelle provincial court on Nov. 7.