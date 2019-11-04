Attempted murder charge laid in 1 of 2 Saskatoon shootings

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say they have charged a man with attempted murder after a shooting in the Pacific Heights neighbourhood.

Police said the shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 3800 block of Centennial Drive.

Officers found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound, police said.

The 23-year-old man was taken to hospital where he continues to be treated.

Police said members of the targeted enforcement unit arrested a suspect later in the day and searched a home in the 2500 block of William Avenue.

A large quantity of psilocybin was seized by officers, police said.

A 26-year-old Saskatoon man is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder.

It is at least the second shooting police are investigating from the weekend.

Police said they were called to St. Paul’s Hospital at around 4 a.m. on Sunday after a shooting in the Fairhaven neighbour.

A 30-year-old man said he was near a business at Fairlight Drive and Diefenbaker Drive when he was shot by someone wearing a skeleton mask.

He was picked up by a passerby and taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said they have no other details at this time as they continue to investigate.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

