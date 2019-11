Send this page to someone via email

A man was stabbed four times during an incident near the 100 block of Fairmont Drive, Saskatoon Police said in a statement.

Police say officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The stabbing victim was transported to hospital and his wounds are not life threatening, police say.

A 20-year-old man was arrested nearby and faces charges of assault with a weapon and breach of court-ordered conditions.

