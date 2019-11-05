Toronto man in custody after man in vehicle stabbed at QEW ramp in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a 49-year-old Toronto man is in custody after a man sustained serious stab wounds during an incident between the pair on a QEW off-ramp in Mississauga.

Police said emergency crews were called to an eastbound off-ramp to Cawthra Road from the QEW at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said a suspect took off after some sort of altercation.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but his condition was later upgraded to stable.

Officers closed the off-ramp as investigators gathered evidence.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that the 49-year-old man is being interview. As of Tuesday afternoon, charges weren’t laid.

– Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 12 Division or call Crime Stoppers. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 5, 2019

– Investigators are currently interviewing the man and once complete, appropriate charges will be laid.