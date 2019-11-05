Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man in custody after man in vehicle stabbed at QEW ramp in Mississauga

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 6:05 pm
Updated November 5, 2019 6:16 pm
A vehicle parked at the side of a QEW off-ramp at Cawthra Road was taped off by police.
A vehicle parked at the side of a QEW off-ramp at Cawthra Road was taped off by police. Global News

Peel Regional Police say a 49-year-old Toronto man is in custody after a man sustained serious stab wounds during an incident between the pair on a QEW off-ramp in Mississauga.

Police said emergency crews were called to an eastbound off-ramp to Cawthra Road from the QEW at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said a suspect took off after some sort of altercation.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but his condition was later upgraded to stable.

Officers closed the off-ramp as investigators gathered evidence.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that the 49-year-old man is being interview. As of Tuesday afternoon, charges weren’t laid.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimepeel regional policeMississauga crimeMississauga newsMississauga trafficQueen Elizabeth WayMississauga stabbingQEW and CawthraQEW Cawthra off-ramp stabbingQEW stabbing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.