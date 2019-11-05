Toronto man in custody after man in vehicle stabbed at QEW ramp in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a 49-year-old Toronto man is in custody after a man sustained serious stab wounds during an incident between the pair on a QEW off-ramp in Mississauga.
Police said emergency crews were called to an eastbound off-ramp to Cawthra Road from the QEW at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
A spokesperson said a suspect took off after some sort of altercation.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but his condition was later upgraded to stable.
Officers closed the off-ramp as investigators gathered evidence.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and that the 49-year-old man is being interview. As of Tuesday afternoon, charges weren’t laid.
