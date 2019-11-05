Speed and alcohol possible factors in deadly northeast Calgary crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say speed and alcohol are being investigated as possible factors in a deadly crash in northeast Calgary early Tuesday morning

According to investigators, a sedan was travelling east on Renfrew Drive Northeast around 1 a.m. when it left the road, hit a chain-link fence and rolled onto 16 Avenue Northeast, which runs parallel to Renfrew Drive.

Police said there were two men and two women in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and that one of the men — believed to be in his thirties — died at the scene.

EMS said none of the surviving occupants needed to be taken to hospital.

The collision caused a section of eastbound lanes of 16 Avenue Northeast to be closed while officers investigated.

