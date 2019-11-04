Winnipeg police ID victim from Exchange District shooting death as Jamshaid Wahabi

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified the man shot and killed at a Winnipeg nightclub over the weekend.

Jamshaid Wahabi, 23, was found dead at the scene of the shooting, which began inside Citizen nightclub on Bannatyne Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police have previously said Wahabi was shot multiple times.

Another man was shot in the lower body and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver told media over the weekend the club was filled with people at the time of the shooting, but only Wahabi and the other man were hit.

The homicide was the city’s 38th of the year.

Investigators from the Homicide Unit are asking for video from anyone who was at the club Friday night into Saturday morning.

Anyone with any relevant information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-986-6508.

