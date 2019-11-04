Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police ID victim from Exchange District shooting death as Jamshaid Wahabi

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 2:16 pm
Winnipeg police say Jamshaid Wahabi, 23, is the city's 38th homicide victim of the year.
Winnipeg police say Jamshaid Wahabi, 23, is the city's 38th homicide victim of the year. Global News

Police have identified the man shot and killed at a Winnipeg nightclub over the weekend.

Jamshaid Wahabi, 23, was found dead at the scene of the shooting, which began inside Citizen nightclub on Bannatyne Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police have previously said Wahabi was shot multiple times.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police seeking help in fatal double shooting investigation

Another man was shot in the lower body and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver told media over the weekend the club was filled with people at the time of the shooting, but only Wahabi and the other man were hit.

The homicide was the city’s 38th of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators from the Homicide Unit are asking for video from anyone who was at the club Friday night into Saturday morning.

Anyone with any relevant information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-986-6508.

One dead after Winnipeg nightclub shooting, bringing city’s total homicides to 38 in 2019
One dead after Winnipeg nightclub shooting, bringing city’s total homicides to 38 in 2019

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingWinnipeg policeHomicidewinnipegExchange DistrictCitizen NightclubJamshaid Wahabi
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.