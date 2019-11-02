Homicide at nightclub overnight brings Winnipeg’s total to 38

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police will be releasing more information Saturday about a homicide at a nightclub overnight.

Global News is hearing reports that there was at Citizen Nightclub on Bannatyne in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police have not confirmed any of those details.

Citizens night club needs to close there doors Winnipeg 38# now damn 🤦🏿‍♂️ — DonDarkne$$ (@HoodDaddysRUs) November 2, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they will also be releasing on a homicide arrest in the death of Karen Jane Letniak, who was found dead in a home on Riverton Avenue on Oct. 18, and will be asking the public for help in the double homicide death on Ross and Isabel on Oct. 27.

The latest homicide makes 38 for the city of Winnipeg so far this year, and the fifth homicide in a week.