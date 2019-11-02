Menu

Crime

Homicide at nightclub overnight brings Winnipeg’s total to 38

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 2, 2019 10:38 am
Updated November 2, 2019 10:40 am
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser.
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paul/Global News

Winnipeg police will be releasing more information Saturday about a homicide at a nightclub overnight.

Global News is hearing reports that there was at Citizen Nightclub on Bannatyne in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police have not confirmed any of those details.

Police said they will also be releasing on a homicide arrest in the death of Karen Jane Letniak, who was found dead in a home on Riverton Avenue on Oct. 18, and will be asking the public for help in the double homicide death on Ross and Isabel on Oct. 27.

The latest homicide makes 38 for the city of Winnipeg so far this year, and the fifth homicide in a week.

Winnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicidesCitizen Nightclubrecord-breaking homicides
