Eddie Vedder joins Red Hot Chili Peppers onstage for Prince, Hendrix tunes

Send this page to someone via email

In celebration of the annual Silverlake Conservatory of Music benefit concert, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers (RHCP) onstage for a number of classic rock covers.

Both acts headlined the Nov. 2 event with individual sets before joining forces at the end of the evening. The fundraiser event was held at the non-profit music institute in Los Angeles, Calif.

The temporary supergroup performed Prince‘s beloved anthem Purple Rain before breaking out into a ripping rendition of Jimi Hendrix‘s cover of the Bob Dylan-written classic, All Along the Watchtower.

In 2001, RHCP bassist and founder Michael Balzary (best known as Flea) founded the Silverlake Conservatory of Music alongside longtime friend Keith (Tree) Barry.

Story continues below advertisement

(L-R) Flea and Eddie Vedder. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Can’t Stop rocker even enlisted popular American comedian Marc Maron to host the highly attended charity event.

READ MORE: Rage Against the Machine to reunite in 2020, headline Coachella

This wasn’t the first time Vedder, 54, joined RHCP onstage.

Over the years, Vedder has been invited to perform at the annual conservatory benefit shows, as he is a longtime friend of Flea and the rest of the band.

Earlier this year, following the tragic passing of the Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, the Chili Peppers invited the Daughter singer onstage at Ohana Fest in Dana Point, Calif., to perform a cover of Just What I Needed — perhaps the Cars’ biggest hit.

Throughout the night, fans were treated to a variety of RHCP hits, including Can’t Stop, Suck My Kiss and By the Way. The group even performed their 1999 Californication cut Purple Stain for the first time since 2004.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Global Citizen enlists Billie Eilish, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more for 2020 charity event

Instead of playing songs from his own successful solo career, Vedder dedicated the majority of his set to Pearl Jam fans present in the audience.

As well as a Tom Petty cover (Wildflowers), the Black singer surprised fans with songs like Better Man and Corduroy — which happened to be one of two songs he invited RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer back onstage for.

2019 Silverlake Conservatory of Music benefit concert setlist:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

1. Can’t Stop

2. The Zephyr Song

3. Dark Necessities

4. Purple Stain

5. Don’t Forget Me

6. Suck My Kiss

7. Soul to Squeeze

8. By the Way

Eddie Vedder

1. Wildflowers [Tom Petty]

2. Wishlist [Pearl Jam]

3. Can’t Keep [Pearl Jam]

4. Better Man [Pearl Jam]

5. Society (ft. Josh Klinghoffer) [Jerry Hannan]

6. Corduroy (ft. Josh Klinghoffer) [Pearl Jam]

7. Hard Sun [Indio]

RHCP ft. Eddie Vedder

1. Purple Rain [Prince]

2. All Along the Watchtower [Jimi Hendrix]