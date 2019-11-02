Victim from downtown Toronto Halloween house party fight dies

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say one of the people who was injured at a Halloween party in downtown Toronto has died in hospital.

Police confirmed the victim’s death in an update released Saturday night, adding the homicide squad would be taking over the investigation.

Officers and paramedics were called to a property on Madison Avenue, north of Bloor Street West and east of Spadina Road, just after 11:40 p.m. on Thursday with reports of a stabbing.

Police said on Friday that a 15-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were denied entry to a private party.

“They both forced their way in, slashing and stabbing people inside as well as outside as they were leaving,” investigators said in a statement.

Three people were found with stab wounds and two others sustained “other injuries.”

STABBING:

Madison Av + Bloor St

**2019-10-31 11:41 pm**

– 1 victim had life threatening injuries

– He made his way to hospital

– He has now succumbed to his injuries

– Pronounced deceased in hospital

– Homicide has taken carriage of investigation#GO2106976

^dh — Homicide Squad (@TPSHomicide) November 3, 2019

Toronto Paramedics told Global News Friday morning that all five people were taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. Police later said all but one of the victims are in stable condition.

Police said a 15-year-old Richmond Hill girl, who can’t be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and 19-year-old Jacob Alves were charged with attempted murder, dangerous weapons, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of assault with a weapon.

Both were scheduled to appear in Toronto courtrooms Friday morning.

Anyone with information was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

