Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Victim from downtown Toronto Halloween house party fight dies

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 2, 2019 11:12 pm
Updated November 2, 2019 11:17 pm
Stabbing at Annex Halloween party leaves five injured
WATCH ABOVE: One of the five victims sustained life-threatening injuries. Two suspects have been charged in connection with the incident. Mark Carcasole reports. (Nov. 1)

Toronto police say one of the people who was injured at a Halloween party in downtown Toronto has died in hospital.

Police confirmed the victim’s death in an update released Saturday night, adding the homicide squad would be taking over the investigation.

Officers and paramedics were called to a property on Madison Avenue, north of Bloor Street West and east of Spadina Road, just after 11:40 p.m. on Thursday with reports of a stabbing.

READ MORE: 2 charged with attempted murder after 5 injured in Toronto house party fight

Police said on Friday that a 15-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were denied entry to a private party.

“They both forced their way in, slashing and stabbing people inside as well as outside as they were leaving,” investigators said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Three people were found with stab wounds and two others sustained “other injuries.”

Toronto Paramedics told Global News Friday morning that all five people were taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. Police later said all but one of the victims are in stable condition.

Police said a 15-year-old Richmond Hill girl, who can’t be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and 19-year-old Jacob Alves were charged with attempted murder, dangerous weapons, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of assault with a weapon.

Both were scheduled to appear in Toronto courtrooms Friday morning.

Anyone with information was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto police homicide squadToronto MurderMadison Avenue Halloween partyMadison Avenue stabbingMadison Avenue Toronto
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.